Breaking! USA Is Under a WHO Siege/Blockade

It’s time for America to realize the existential crisis that it’s in which would push humanity backwards in its ever continuing crusade for individual freedoms:
Follow AJ on Telegram:
David Knight Show: Immunity Passports Coming Soon – May I See Your Papers?
Share this banned broadcast to fight back against internet censorship.
On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll look into what lies ahead regarding coronavirus-related government overreach.
Will citizens be forced to provide paperwork proving they don’t have the virus just to travel or shop?
Watch Live: Immunity Passports Coming Soon: May I See Your Papers? https://t.co/f7wmg81sYU
— David Knight (@libertytarian) April 21, 2020
Boost your vitamin D intake today with Winter Sun Plus now at 50% off!