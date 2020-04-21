Breaking! USA Is Under a WHO Siege/Blockade

Image Credits: AlxeyPnferov / Getty.

It’s time for America to realize the existential crisis that it’s in which would push humanity backwards in its ever continuing crusade for individual freedoms:

David Knight Show: Immunity Passports Coming Soon – May I See Your Papers?

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll look into what lies ahead regarding coronavirus-related government overreach.

Will citizens be forced to provide paperwork proving they don’t have the virus just to travel or shop?

