On this Thursday edition of The David Knight Show, we’ll look into the globalist endgame as they continue to accelerate their agenda ahead of the 2020 election.

Remember to share this transmission to fight back against Big Tech censorship.

Watch Live: Indian Reservations – The Plan For Us All https://t.co/CLqbDSuXZH — David Knight (@libertytarian) July 30, 2020

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!