Watch Live: Infowars Army Bullhorns Planned Parenthood In Downtown Austin

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer leads a protest outside of a Planned Parenthood in Austin, Texas, with other like-minded patriots to demonstrate against the left’s increasingly unhinged abortion platform, and show support for the sanctity of life.

Millie Weaver went to a pro-abortion event in Austin, Texas where she was accosted for asking questions to those that were in attendance. Millie joins Alex in-studio to give her analysis on the leftist insanity she encountered face to face.


