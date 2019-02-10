Watch Live: Infowars On-The-Scene At The El Paso Border Ahead of Trump

Infowars reporter Greg Reese is on the ground in El Paso, Texas, to cover the incoming migrant caravans heading toward the southern U.S. border.

Border Patrol agents have lined up over 100 vehicles in Eagle Pass to create a strong law enforcement presence to deter the migrants.

President Trump will host a rally in El Paso on Monday to continue delivering the message that America needs a secure border.

Trump poses this question to Democrats and Republicans during his 2019 State of the Union address.


