Watch Live: Infowars Broke Trump Staff Shakeup 4 Days Ago

Infowars’ David Knight breaks down the day’s biggest news stories including the latest White House shakeup resulting in the removal of Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Watch LIVE: Infowars Broke Trump Shakeup 4 Days Ago https://t.co/hY71jBAPpq — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 28, 2017

