Watch Live: Infowars Broke Trump Staff Shakeup 4 Days Ago

Infowars’ David Knight breaks down the day’s biggest news stories including the latest White House shakeup resulting in the removal of Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

 

VIDEO: Infowars Host Roger Stone Predicted That Gen Kelly Would Replace Reince Priebus

READ: BREAKING: WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF REINCE PRIEBUS OUT, DHS HEAD KELLY IN

White House Source: Reince Priebus Exit Imminent

WATCH: Priebus in Trouble

Infowars com Exclusive: General John Kelly To Be White House Chief Of Staff

