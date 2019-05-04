Watch Live: Infowars Coverage of Border Rally in Austin, Texas

Unite America First founder Will Johnson is live in Austin, Texas, covering a border enforcement rally full of concerned citizens and Angel families who want the southern U.S. border secured and illegal alien crime addressed.

Johnson spoke with like-minded patriots and leftists alike over their views on President Trump trying to secure the border.

“Tom” from Texas called in to give a boots on the ground update of the growing scourge of MS-13 violence now being committed on the U.S. side of the border. Alex breaks down how Texas has always been ground zero for fighting globalist tyranny.