Watch LIVE: Infowars Coverage Of Texans Protesting Mandatory Masks & COVID-19 Lockdown

Image Credits: infowars.com.

Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer, and the Infowars Crew are at the Texas Capitol in Austin on Sunday for the Protest and Open Air Church Service rally, which aims to expose the coronavirus pandemic hypocrisy and point out that government-mandated masks fundamentally violate the Constitution.

(Today’s livestream is being archived and will be available shortly!)

 

