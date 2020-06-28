Watch LIVE: Infowars Coverage Of Texans Protesting Mandatory Masks & COVID-19 Lockdown

Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer, and the Infowars Crew are at the Texas Capitol in Austin on Sunday for the Protest and Open Air Church Service rally, which aims to expose the coronavirus pandemic hypocrisy and point out that government-mandated masks fundamentally violate the Constitution.

(Today’s livestream is being archived and will be available shortly!)

LIVE COVERAGE: We can’t breathe rally w Owen! https://t.co/n0lruKTB34 — Rex Jones (@rexjonesnews) June 28, 2020

Alex Jones leads march where protesters chant “We Can’t Breathe” pic.twitter.com/WCrTIYGPN8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 28, 2020

