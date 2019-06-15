Watch: Infowars Crashes Drag Queen Story Time At Texas Library

Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer is live in Leander, Texas, to shed light on the Drag Queen Story Time pushed by the far-left, with Antifa policing the event so as not to let pro-family protesters disturb the trans indoctrination.

Drag Queen Story Time Is On! https://t.co/GjbyBtwvGc — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 15, 2019

Live From Drag Queen Storytime Leander, Texas https://t.co/9gOSquzWnn — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 15, 2019

MASSIVE Police Presence After ANTIFA Threatens To Bring Guns To Drag Queen Story Time https://t.co/R0lsXHGEtc — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 15, 2019

The City of Leander will close the public library Saturday as they allow a Drag Queen Story Hour event to proceed on the premises with ANTIFA announcing they will “defend the event”. Alex exposes how this LGBTQ insanity on full display is designed to corrupt the next generation.