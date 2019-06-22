Watch: Infowars Crashes Drag Queen Story Time For Kids At San Antonio Church

Infowars reporters Owen Shroyer and Savanah Hernandez are in San Antonio, Texas, exposing yet another Drag Queen Story Hour at a local church.

Infowars managed to expose some of the Drag Queen event before getting locked out of the church indefinitely.


