Watch: Infowars Crashes Drag Queen Story Time For Kids At San Antonio Church

Infowars reporters Owen Shroyer and Savanah Hernandez are in San Antonio, Texas, exposing yet another Drag Queen Story Hour at a local church.
Watch Live: Drag Queen Story Time Show For Kids At San Antonio Church https://t.co/v49OJEA0SR
— Sav (@sav_says_) June 22, 2019
Infowars managed to expose some of the Drag Queen event before getting locked out of the church indefinitely.
This is why we went to cover drag queen story hour. Because children are very impressionable and they’re being more sexualized everyday https://t.co/rnjR7BYn47
— Sav (@sav_says_) June 22, 2019