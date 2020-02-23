Watch Live: Infowars Infiltrates Bernie Rally In Austin!

Alex Jones crashes a Bernie Sanders rally in Austin, Texas, on Sunday from the Battle Tank to call out the socialist senator’s radical agenda and for refusing to disavow his staffers promoting political violence against Trump supporters, as documented by Project Veritas.

Infowars Infiltrates Bernie Rally In Austin! https://t.co/7UD1lKf5UP — BANNED.video (@BANNEDdotVIDEO) February 23, 2020

Owen Shroyer is also on the ground asking Bernie supporters their thoughts about 2020, the Democrat establishment, and President Trump.

Infowars Live Inside Commie Bernie Rally In Austin https://t.co/X4RgmkqHtd — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) February 23, 2020

Infowars At Commie Bernie Rally https://t.co/L5UwPSABLm — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) February 23, 2020

A Mike Bloomberg HQ in Knoxville was vandalized yet Bernie refuses to condemn that behavior further proving the hypocrisy of the radical left.

