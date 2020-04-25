Watch Live: Infowars Leads 'You Can't Close America Rally 2' In Downtown Austin Texas

Owen Shroyer kicks off the second “You Can’t Close America” rally on Saturday at the Texas State Capitol with plenty of patriots from across the state to send a clear message to Austin’s leaders and the governor that the American people are ready to work and are sick of the coronavirus-induced panic and economic shutdown.

Check out the highlights from last week’s protest with Alex Jones and the Infowars crew:

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Stacey Abrams Went To Bilderberg

Stacey Abrams Went To Bilderberg

U.S. News
Comments
FBI Raids Detroit-Area Medical Facility 'For Using Intravenous Vitamin C to Treat COVID-19 Patients'

FBI Raids Detroit-Area Medical Facility ‘For Using Intravenous Vitamin C to Treat COVID-19 Patients’

U.S. News
Comments

1993 CNN Clip Unearthed Of Biden Accuser’s Mother Telling Larry King Of “Problems” With “Prominent Senator”

U.S. News
comments

Trump Will Try To Delay Election – Biden Claims In Latest “Conspiracy Theory Ramblings”

U.S. News
comments

California Bans ‘Gatherings’ On State Properties After Protests Surge Against Newsom’s ‘Stay-At-Home’ Orders

U.S. News
comments

Comments