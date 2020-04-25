Watch Live: Infowars Leads 'You Can't Close America Rally 2' In Downtown Austin Texas

Owen Shroyer kicks off the second “You Can’t Close America” rally on Saturday at the Texas State Capitol with plenty of patriots from across the state to send a clear message to Austin’s leaders and the governor that the American people are ready to work and are sick of the coronavirus-induced panic and economic shutdown.

You Can’t Close America Rally 2! https://t.co/Wh44X7awQX — America Rising (@AmericaRising7) April 25, 2020

Second protest in Austin, TX. Alex Jones leads chants of “Arrest Bill Gates” #ReopenTexas pic.twitter.com/lb2HGzlp16 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 25, 2020

Hundreds of Texans showed up to second #ReopenAmerica protest in Austin, TX. pic.twitter.com/v6JzX0lJYk — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 25, 2020

Check out the highlights from last week’s protest with Alex Jones and the Infowars crew:

