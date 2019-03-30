Watch: Infowars Reports From Beto For America Rally In Austin, Texas

Owen Shroyer is on the ground in Austin, Texas, to catch a glimpse of far-left presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke at his downtown rally.

Supporters may also want to learn more of Beto’s fetishistic poetry about dairy.

Beto Supporters Stumpted By Facts https://t.co/1JVxddzo7y — Beto O'Shroyer (@allidoisowen) March 31, 2019

Beto O’Shroyer Live At Austin Beto Rally https://t.co/WLL9qcLjxc — Beto O'Shroyer (@allidoisowen) March 31, 2019

Bovines For Beto Is A Moovement https://t.co/txyZeKz6V5 — Beto O'Shroyer (@allidoisowen) March 31, 2019

Beto O’Shroyer Goes Live From Beto Rally In Austin https://t.co/euiRFNUbCX — Beto O'Shroyer (@allidoisowen) March 31, 2019

Alex Jones also makes a special appearance to let Austin know what he thinks of Beto’s policies.

Now that the Mueller report has been completed, those that pushed the false narrative of Russian collusion have been exposed. Alex breaks down the massive lies used for more than 2 years to divide America.