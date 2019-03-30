Watch: Infowars Reports From Beto For America Rally In Austin, Texas

Owen Shroyer is on the ground in Austin, Texas, to catch a glimpse of far-left presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke at his downtown rally.

Supporters may also want to learn more of Beto’s fetishistic poetry about dairy.

Alex Jones also makes a special appearance to let Austin know what he thinks of Beto’s policies.

Now that the Mueller report has been completed, those that pushed the false narrative of Russian collusion have been exposed. Alex breaks down the massive lies used for more than 2 years to divide America.


Related Articles

Caravan Migrant from Viral Video Arrested In Texas on Assault Charges

Caravan Migrant from Viral Video Arrested In Texas on Assault Charges

U.S. News
Comments
Obama’s Former DHS Chief Says There Is A Border ‘Crisis’

Obama’s Former DHS Chief Says There Is A Border ‘Crisis’

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump Threatens to Close Border as Record Number of Migrants Surge Through Loopholes

U.S. News
comments

Rand Paul Rages “Officials Must Be Asked Under Oath What Obama Knew, And When?”

U.S. News
comments

Mueller Report Will Be Released By “Mid-April, If Not Sooner”, AG Barr Says

U.S. News
comments

Comments