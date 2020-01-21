Watch Live: Infowars Victory In Virginia, Plus An In-Depth Look At Trump's Impeachment Trial

Image Credits: Zach Gibson | Getty.

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, guest host Tony Arterburn will recap Monday’s pro-Second Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia and provide insight into what’s next as the Democrats’ impeachment sham moves on to the Senate.

Also, another paid Bernie Sanders campaign staffer has been caught on camera saying he’s ready to “guillotine the rich,” and “send Republicans in re-education camps.”

