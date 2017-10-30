Global establishment puppet Robert Mueller has told former Trump campaign head Paul Manafort to surrender himself to the federal government just as Infowars predicted last month. Also, Kevin Spacey is the latest Hollywood icon to be accused of sexual misconduct as actor Anthony Rapp claims Spacey molested him when he was only fourteen.


Related Articles

White House Chief of Staff Calls for Special Counsel to Probe Democrats

White House Chief of Staff Calls for Special Counsel to Probe Democrats

U.S. News
Comments
Antifa Activists Carry Pro-Pedophile Sign During Cernovich Protest

Antifa Activists Carry Pro-Pedophile Sign During Cernovich Protest

U.S. News
Comments

Former Prosecutor Calls Manafort Indictment ‘Shaky And Overcharged’

U.S. News
Comments

That’s It? That Is All That Mueller Can Come Up With? Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton’s Scandals Are Being Ignored

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker: Tony Podesta ‘Threatening Us’ With Legal Action

U.S. News
Comments

Comments