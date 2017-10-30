Global establishment puppet Robert Mueller has told former Trump campaign head Paul Manafort to surrender himself to the federal government just as Infowars predicted last month. Also, Kevin Spacey is the latest Hollywood icon to be accused of sexual misconduct as actor Anthony Rapp claims Spacey molested him when he was only fourteen.

Watch Live: Infowars Was First To Report It! Manafort Told To Surrender To Feds https://t.co/OQtch0Lewb https://t.co/LZ6tiD8ulX — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) October 30, 2017