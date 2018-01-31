Was the centralized traffic control of the train carrying GOP leaders outside Charlottesville hacked to ensure the train would crash? Was the Deep State trying to send a message to globalist Republicans to get back in line?

Furthermore, President Trump’s State of the Union speech last night will go down in history as one of the best ever, and polls show 75% of Americans approved of it. After the speech a hot mic caught President Trump assuring a Congressman he will “100 percent” release the FISA memo, which Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee recently voted to make public.