Breaking Live: Angry China Just Fired Six Warnings to U.S. Navy

Image Credits: Sunson Guo, Flickr.

Watch: The Alex Jones Show – A U.S. Navy jet was flying with CNN journalists over the South China Sea when the crew was warned six times by the Chinese military to get out of their territory.

Watch: Real News With David Knight – The establishment’s joint attack on Infowars and Alex Jones is only the beginning of the upcoming censorship of all conservative outlets that support Donald Trump.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Alex Jones Demands Right to Congressional Hearing

Alex Jones Demands Right to Congressional Hearing

U.S. News
Comments
Liberal Professor Warns Censorship of Infowars Will Backfire on the Left

Liberal Professor Warns Censorship of Infowars Will Backfire on the Left

U.S. News
Comments

Freelancer finds that CNN’s laser-focus on wiping out Alex Jones goes back a ways

U.S. News
comments

Google Searches for ‘Infowars’ Skyrocket After Tech Purge

U.S. News
comments

Video: Masked Antifa Thug Attacks Security Guard With Megaphone

U.S. News
comments

Comments