Breaking Live: Angry China Just Fired Six Warnings to U.S. Navy

Watch: The Alex Jones Show – A U.S. Navy jet was flying with CNN journalists over the South China Sea when the crew was warned six times by the Chinese military to get out of their territory.

Breaking: Angry China Just Fired Six Shots At U.S Navy Ships https://t.co/uoJ6dd6uGA — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 10, 2018

Watch: Real News With David Knight – The establishment’s joint attack on Infowars and Alex Jones is only the beginning of the upcoming censorship of all conservative outlets that support Donald Trump.