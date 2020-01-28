It’s Official: Coronavirus Now a Global Pandemic - US Officials Believe Virus Has Broken Containment on West Coast - Watch Live

Image Credits: Viacheslav Besputin / Getty.

The Coronavirus is now a global pandemic according to previously-used metrics on outbreaks:

Follow Infowars on Telegram:

Watch Live: Interviews With Judge Roy Moore & Art Thompson

Also, keep up with the latest information on the Wuhan coronavirus

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, Judge Roy Moore and John Birch Society CEO Art Thompson join the program to talk Trump, impeachment, the Second Amendment and the war on free speech.

Remember to share this censored link to join Infowars in the battle to save the First Amendment.

Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch Live: Pelosi Jr. Creates Major Issues As Impeachment Heats Up, China Covers Up Coronavirus Truth

Watch Live: Pelosi Jr. Creates Major Issues As Impeachment Heats Up, China Covers Up Coronavirus Truth

Special Reports
Comments
Unborn Lives Matter - March For Life 2020

Unborn Lives Matter – March For Life 2020

Special Reports
Comments

Kaitlin Bennett Takes On Brainwashed Liberals At The Women’s March

Special Reports
Comments

Unborn Lives Matter – March For Life 2020

Special Reports
Comments

Pro-Life March vs Counter Protest

Special Reports
Comments

Comments