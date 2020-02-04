Watch Live: Iowa - Socialism For Dummies & People Who Can't Count

On this Tuesday edition of The David Knight Show, we’ll look at Iowa’s caucus debacle, the continuing spread of Wuhan coronavirus, the left’s impeachment charade and much more.

Don’t forget Infowars is the most banned news network in the world so be sure to spread the links!

Also follow The David Knight Show on Telegram:

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

China Exposed: All Of The Ways They Have Been Hiding True Coronavirus Numbers

China Exposed: All Of The Ways They Have Been Hiding True Coronavirus Numbers

Special Reports
Comments
Return of the Jedi: Owen Shroyer Returns as Host of the War Room

Return of the Jedi: Owen Shroyer Returns as Host of the War Room

Special Reports
Comments

The Democrat Smackdown In The Senate

Special Reports
Comments

Veterans Call-in Show: The End Of The Impeachment Approaches, As Coronavirus Spreads

Special Reports
Comments

Watch – Confirmed: First Case of Human-to-human Transmission of Coronavirus in U.S.

Special Reports
Comments

Comments