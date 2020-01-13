Volcanoes Erupting Worldwide! Massive Earthquakes! Geopolitical Realignments! Watch Live!

Image Credits: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images.

Record numbers of volcanoes and earthquakes are erupting around the planet as children in California are being taught “vampirism.” What’s going on? Tune in and find out! Share this link!


Follow Infowars on Telegram:

David Knight Show: Iran And The Shooting Of Flight 655

Share this highly censored broadcast to join Infowars in the fight for free speech

On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, viewers will learn how last week’s airplane crash in Iran compares to a 1988 incident where the U.S. Navy shot down an Iranian passenger aircraft, killing 290 people.

Also, find out the truth behind the Australian “climate fires,” and see what the head scientists at WHO admitted about vaccine safety.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of the up to 50% off savings on our storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Biggest Medical Scandal In History Breaking! UN Comes Clean, Admits Vaccine Death / Damage Coverup

Biggest Medical Scandal In History Breaking! UN Comes Clean, Admits Vaccine Death / Damage Coverup

Special Reports
Comments
DEATH TO THE REGIME! Iranians Demand Justice After Ukrainian Flight PS-752 Shot Down

DEATH TO THE REGIME! Iranians Demand Justice After Ukrainian Flight PS-752 Shot Down

Special Reports
Comments

Top U.N. Scientist Admits Vaccines Killing People During ‘Vaccine Safety Summit’

Special Reports
Comments

Iran Fails To Cover Up Plane Massacre

Special Reports
Comments

Tune In: Dems Have Impeachment Fears as Another Trump Rally Reaches Ten Thousand

Special Reports
Comments

Comments