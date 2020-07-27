Countdown to Total Civil War: Blood in the Streets, Collapse of the United States! Monday Live

Image Credits: Spencer Platt / Staff / Getty.

Start your week informed with this Monday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!

David Knight Show: Is Race War The Solution To Drug War?

Tune in to this banned broadcast for a breakdown of the globalist agenda

On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll cover the continued anarchist/communist riots taking place across the country, mystery packages coming to America from China, the war on religion, rising gun and gold sales and much more.

