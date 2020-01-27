Click Here to Watch Republicans Defend Trump at Impeachment Trial

Tune in as we provide a raw feed of President Trump’s defense team at the impeachment trial along with concurrent analysis:

Below is a raw feed of President Trump’s defense at the impeachment trial:

Watch Live: Is Wuhan Coronavirus A Bio-Weapon?

Plus, Democrats prepare for Iowa and continue with impeachment

On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll recap the top news from the weekend, look at the Democrats’ ongoing war against President Trump and much more.

Whether it was purposely released or if it was the result of an accident or negligence, the Wuhan coronavirus could be a manmade bio-weapon.

Watch Live: Bio-Weapons & Panedmic Profits; Iowa & Impeachment https://t.co/30zi7Tz95l — David Knight (@libertytarian) January 27, 2020

Also follow The David Knight Show on Telegram:

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!