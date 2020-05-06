Watch Live: It's All About Control - Virus of Mass Destruction Ushers In New Era

Image Credits: Getty Images.

On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll explain how the government and media lies surrounding coronavirus are similar to the lies the same groups used to push America into the Iraq war.

When will the rest of the country realize the establishment is using propaganda to manipulate them into submitting to a system of total control?

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Exclusive: Eyewitness To Tyrannical Texas Sheriff Speaks Out

Exclusive: Eyewitness To Tyrannical Texas Sheriff Speaks Out

Special Reports
Comments
Globalist Thug Bill Gates Says Economic Collapse Inevitable: Watch Live

Globalist Thug Bill Gates Says Economic Collapse Inevitable: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments

MUST SEE! UN Insider Exposes Covid-19 as ChiCom/Globalist Plot to Destroy America

Special Reports
Comments

Watch: Trump Says Treason! As Spy Gate Probe is Expanded

Special Reports
Comments

Protesters Demand We “Make America Open Again”!

Special Reports
Comments

Comments