WarRoom: Jeffery Epstein Did Not Kill Himself, Doctor Says Autopsy Looks Like he was Strangled

A former New York City medical examiner who observed Epstein’s autopsy said he believes the autopsy findings are more consistent with signs of strangulation than suicidal hanging. Owen Shroyer hosts this LIVE edition of War Room, weekdays 3-6 p.m. CT.

Also catch the streams at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.

Follow Owen on Telegram:



RELATED – DOCTOR WHO WITNESSED EPSTEIN AUTOPSY: DEATH MORE CONSISTENT WITH HOMICIDAL STRANGULATION THAN SUICIDE

AND stay tuned tonight for our new show Fire Power with Will Johnson, weeknights from 7-9 p.m. CT.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!