Infowars received a ton of great entries for the “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” $5,000 music video contest and we’ve finally found a winner!

Participants were tasked with creating a music video for the Infowars-produced False Flags’ new punk anthem, “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself.” Entries were judged according to video view count and “badass-ness.”

Winner Announced Jeffrey Epstein DKH Contest https://t.co/vZsChVryVO — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 15, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein Video Contest Winner Announced 5K JEDKH https://t.co/suETdnmjQY — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 15, 2019

Part 2: Our Audio Didn’t Kill Itself! Judging The “Jeffery Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” Finalists for the 5K Grand Prize https://t.co/DYW6NwKur3 — Rex Jones (@rexjonesnews) December 14, 2019

Live: Judging the “Jeffery Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” Contest Finalists… 5K Grand Prize! https://t.co/yKZj2sa3rv — Rex Jones (@rexjonesnews) December 14, 2019

Without further ado, the winner of the $5,000 grand prize is — ELIAS ADEE! Congratulations!

Check out the finalists and honorable mentions below:

William of Ockham



Jay Titan



Norman Smith



PCP Media



Erwins Real News



Rere O



Sash 27



Mark Anders



CWaters777



The Zombie Warz (video contains entire documentary within song)



KAGWAR 2020



Honorable Mentions (not finalists)

We’d also like to recognize the following submissions for their efforts and hard work.

a7xstevo



Steve Waitulionis, from the Band Blak Math



traxs



