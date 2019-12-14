Submit your video entry to contest@infowars.com

Infowars received a ton of great entries for the “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” $5,000 music video contest and we’ve finally found a winner!

Participants were tasked with creating a music video for the Infowars-produced False Flags’ new punk anthem, “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself.” Entries were judged according to video view count and “badass-ness.”

Without further ado, the winner of the $5,000 grand prize is — ELIAS ADEE! Congratulations!

Check out the finalists and honorable mentions below:

William of Ockham

Jay Titan

Norman Smith

PCP Media

Erwins Real News

Rere O

Sash 27

Mark Anders

CWaters777

The Zombie Warz (video contains entire documentary within song)

KAGWAR 2020

Honorable Mentions (not finalists)

We’d also like to recognize the following submissions for their efforts and hard work.

a7xstevo

Steve Waitulionis, from the Band Blak Math

traxs

