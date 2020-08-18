Tuesday Live: Fauci Says America Must Follow China’s Lead on Covid-19 Response

Do not miss this bombshell edition of the most banned broadcast in the world! Tune in!
David Knight Show: 2020 Goes Postal – Joe/Camel Un-Convention “Highlights”
On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll look back at day 1 of the Democratic National Convention where Hollywood stars, and some Democrat politicians, gathered to bash President Trump and America.
Tomorrow's News LIVE 9am EASTERN
➡️The Joe/Camel Unconventional Convention Begins
➡️2020 — Going Postal, Literally
➡️Dr. Death, #Fauci, and his National Assisted Suicide
➡️Post-Mortem Analysis of COVID Death Statistics
➡️Austin: Money FROM Police TO #Abortion
➡️The War on Family
