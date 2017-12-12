Alabama voters are set to decide between Roy Moore and Doug Jones in the highly publicized Senate race. The man who botched a pipe bomb attack in New York City was brought into the country through chain migration policies that President Trump would like to end. On today’s show, Mark Dice will break down the latest fake news stories to be “broken” by the MSM and Amazon whistleblower Adam gives an inside take on the mega-corporation.

Today, Alabama voters will decide between Roy Moore and Doug Jones in what has been one of the most highly publicized Senate races in U.S. history. The man who luckily botched a New York City pipe bomb attack was brought into the country through chain migration policies that President Trump wishes to end. Many outlets are reporting that the Bundy trial could end in a mistrial and ex-CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell admitted the Deep State made a mistake by waging war on Trump.