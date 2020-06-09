Watch Live: Kneel Before Them - No Dissent Allowed In Lightning War Of Global Media Cabal

On this Tuesday edition of The David Knight Show, your host will dive into the agenda of the globalists and how they use their propaganda machines worldwide to push the planet into a universal government.

Meanwhile, the CDC wants to separate infants from mothers to test them for coronavirus and Bill Gates wants to vaccinate them against the illness.

Monday Live: Globalism is Occupying and Conquering America: How Will We Respond?

Monday Live: Globalism is Occupying and Conquering America: How Will We Respond?

Undercover Investigation - Minneapolis Riot Was Pre-planned

Undercover Investigation – Minneapolis Riot Was Pre-planned

The Stated Plan Of The Left

70 Unanswered Questions About The Riots

VIDEO: Lightning Strikes The Washington Monument

