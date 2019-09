On this Thursday edition of the David Knight Show, we’ll look into the left’s obsession with destroying the Second Amendment and new advertisements openly promoting cannibalism.

Don’t forget to spread this link across the internet to combat Big Tech censorship.

Watch Live: Leftists Pushing Gun Control & Cannibalism https://t.co/aR2G9ZY01O — David Knight (@libertytarian) September 12, 2019

Follow David Knight on Telegram: