Watch Live: Liberty Is Rising Across The Globe, But Globalist Forces Are Preparing to Strike Back

House Democrats are starting to issue subpoenas for the full Mueller report that devastated the Deep State’s efforts to remove President Trump from office.

Meanwhile, Trump has cut aid to Central American countries as the migrant crisis escalates on the southern border.

Joining today’s show is American attorney Robert Barnes, sharing his fight to help innocent people against fake news and the D.C. swamp.

Furthermore, political cartoonist Ben Garrison shares his unique take on the Trump admin and the state of political correctness.