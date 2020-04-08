On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the lies Americans have been fed from the CDC regarding the dangers of COVID-19.

We’ll also examine how some local governments are extending their unconstitutional decrees for months despite evidence the virus has already passed its peak.

Watch Live: Lies, Damn Lies & CDC Statistics https://t.co/CwU9oMVqFu — David Knight (@libertytarian) April 8, 2020

