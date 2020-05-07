Watch Live: Lockdown Day 52 - GOP Brings Sanctions Against Small Business

On this Thursday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll explain how Republicans are failing to protect the right of American citizens while trying to place the blame on Democrats.

In reality, both parties are trampling on the Constitution in the name of COVID-19 safety.

Watch Live: Day 52: GOP Brings Sanctions Against Small Business https://t.co/RdIJjw9DAx — David Knight (@libertytarian) May 7, 2020

