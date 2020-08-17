The Lockdown is Permanent: Welcome to the Post-Industrial World - Monday Live

Tune in as we witness the “Great Reset:” The globalists are exploiting the Covid crisis to usher in a new technocratic era defined by mass surveillance and forced compliance of the population:



Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:



David Knight Show: Lockdown Initiates Civil Unrest and Economic Decline

Share the link to this highly censored transmission

On this Monday broadcast of The David Knight Show, viewers will receive an update on the weekend’s top news, as well as what’s ahead this week.

From the left Vs. right brawl in Michigan to the group of BLM rioters who nearly killed a man over the weekend, tension between Americans continues to escalate.

Tomorrow's News LIVE 9am EASTERN

➡️#Lockdown LOOTING from TOP DOWN

➡️#RaceWar LOOTING from BOTTOM UP

➡️@RonPaul & RFK Jr: assassinations & vaccinations

➡️TX @GovAbbott takes lead in #masks & #surveillance

➡️Is paper #gold in trouble?

➡️@RandPaul Bill to fund students, not schools — David Knight (@libertytarian) August 17, 2020

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!