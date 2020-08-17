The Lockdown is Permanent: Welcome to the Post-Industrial World - Monday Live

Tune in as we witness the “Great Reset:” The globalists are exploiting the Covid crisis to usher in a new technocratic era defined by mass surveillance and forced compliance of the population:


David Knight Show: Lockdown Initiates Civil Unrest and Economic Decline

On this Monday broadcast of The David Knight Show, viewers will receive an update on the weekend’s top news, as well as what’s ahead this week.

From the left Vs. right brawl in Michigan to the group of BLM rioters who nearly killed a man over the weekend, tension between Americans continues to escalate.

Shadow Gate/Millie Weaver Arrest Update

Go Swimming with Alex Jones!

Democrats Mandate Masks at Home in Car and Outside: Livestream

Epic! Citizen Activist Frees Citizens Blocked From Enjoying Giant City Park, Swim Spot

Watch: “Stop Civil War 2” Emergency Broadcast

