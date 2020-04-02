Exclusive: Watch Emergency Covid-19 News Briefing With Top Experts

Image Credits: Radoslav Zilinsky / Getty.

The NIH now claims the lockdown won’t be lifted until there’s “no new deaths” from Covid-19, a shocking revelation that tears power away from President Trump to ensure there’s a long economic shutdown:


Follow Infowars on Telegram:

David Knight Show: Lockdown To Last Until No COVID-19 Cases Left?

Share this banned broadcast to fight back against internet censorship

On this Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll try and figure out how long this lockdown of America will last as Dr. Fauci recently called for it to remain in place until there are no “new cases” of COVID-19 left.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Media Lies: Coronavirus Edition Pt. 2

Media Lies: Coronavirus Edition Pt. 2

Special Reports
Comments
Watch Live! Mainstream Media Hoax Exposed: Hospitals In America Not What They Are Saying

Watch Live! Mainstream Media Hoax Exposed: Hospitals In America Not What They Are Saying

Special Reports
Comments

Read It Here: The NIH Zinc Fact Sheet

Health
Comments

Trust The Plan – Q Secrets Revealed

Special Reports
Comments

Watch Live: The Coronavirus Story Mainstream News Still Won’t Touch

Special Reports
Comments

Comments