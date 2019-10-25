Watch Live: Soros Says Tide Turning Back to Globalists

Image Credits: Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung, Flickr.

On this Friday transmission of The David Knight Show, you will get the latest updates on today’s top news, including Russia’s RuNet system being tested next month, the never-ending impeachment witch-hunt and more.

Also, self-proclaimed globalist George Soros is bragging to the New York Times that the tide is turning for the global elite.

