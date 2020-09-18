With 45 Days Out From the Election, This Live Edition of the Alex Jones Show is a Must Watch!

Start your weekend informed with this bombshell Friday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world:







David Knight Show: Mask or Raid? Force Added to Sham Policy in USA

COVID tyranny increasing as lockdown continues

On this Friday edition of The David Knight Show, we’ll start your weekend off with news mainstream media is too afraid to cover. From government overreach in the name of COVID-19 to “He Who Shall Not Be Named (by Fox News) George Soros, Knight will dissect the globalist agenda on day 186 of America held hostage.

Watch Live: #Mask or RAID? Force Added to Sham Policy in USA https://t.co/aaRfh6YuRm — David Knight (@libertytarian) September 18, 2020

LIVE 9am EASTERN

➡️Day 186 of America Held Hostage

➡️#MASK or RAID — sham policy now being backed up with FORCE

➡️#Soros: Loves by #FoxNews, ignored by #FBI

➡️Will heat rays be used on protestors of mandatory #vaccines?

➡️Military begins construction of vaccine facilities pic.twitter.com/N12fxvyyMc — David Knight (@libertytarian) September 18, 2020

