Owen Shroyer breaks down the latest uprising in Europe against the UN Migration Pact, which will seek to import millions of third world migrants into the continent without the say of the general population. Thousands have surrounded the EU HQ in Brussels to demonstrate against the globalist nightmare policy. Tune in to learn more!
Watch Live: Mass Outrage, Protest & Demonstrations Outside EU Headquarters in Europe
Image Credits: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.