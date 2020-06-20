Must Watch: BLM Attempts To Take Over Trump Rally -- Blocks Entrance

Owen Shroyer is on the ground in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday to bring you live coverage and analysis of President Trump’s reelection kickoff rally that begins at 7PM CST. But Antifa and BLM agitators descended upon the area to bring their signature violence and chaos to the peaceful event.

Part 1:

Action 7 heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma where President Trump is set to hold his first rally post COVID-19 shutdown. Hundreds have already lined the streets as BLM protesters shout profanities at those camped out and COVID-19 doomsday signs line the streets.

