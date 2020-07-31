Friday LIVE! Maxwell/Epstein Data Dump Proves Obama/Clinton/Mueller Crime Syndicate Running Blackmail Ring

Tune in as we uncover the powerful bombshells and secrets revealed by the recent Maxwell/Epstein data dump:

David Knight Show: Maxwell Documents Released, Globalists Panic

Tune in to one of the most censored broadcasts in the world!

On this Friday edition of The David Knight Show, we’ll look into what’s been revealed by the Ghislaine Maxwell court documents released Thursday night, more lies about vaccine testing, the never-ending establishment witch-hunt against General Flynn and much more.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!