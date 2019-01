Harrison Smith hosts the David Knight Show and exposes the mainstream media’s role in dividing America by falsely reporting on stories to enrage the gullible left.

There is no better example than the outrage fomented over a teenager in a MAGA hat who, according to MSM, “mocked” a Native American, Vietnam veteran.

In reality, the veteran walked into a group of pro-Trump high schoolers and began banging his drum in their faces.

