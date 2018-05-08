New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman was vocal about the #MeToo movement, but was recently accused of physical abuse by four women he had relationships with.

Trump called it five years ago when he compared Schneiderman to Democrat sex criminals Anthony Weiner and Eliot Spitzer.

Also, Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was protected from being arrested by an Obama-era program intended to limit arrests of minority students.


