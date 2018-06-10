Watch Live: #MeToo Protest Erupts Outside Bill Clinton Event in Austin

Image Credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty.

Join Infowars outside Bass Concert Hall today starting at 6pm Central for a #MeToo protest as Bill Clinton visits Austin, Texas:

We’ll began a protest pre-show on The Alex Jones Show at 4pm.

It’s long past time for the world to hold Clinton accountable for his abuse of women.

So, again, join us at:
Sunday, June 10th at 6PM
Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr.
Austin, Texas 78712


