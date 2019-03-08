Watch Live: Michael Jackson Innocent Campaign Sparks Worldwide Attention

The HBO documentary Leaving Neverland is causing many people to rethink the way they perceive multi-platinum pop star Michael Jackson. But a legion of followers across the globe have embarked on a campaign to clear the name of the accused pedophile. Guests Elijah Schaffer and Lori Gregory join today’s broadcast. Tune in to the Friday, March 8 edition of War Room.
Moscow to Chicago to Rome and India, all support Michael Jackson is Innocent. @MJJJusticePrjct @MJFollower777 @mjjsource_ @MJFacts1 pic.twitter.com/XKJ8YAem8g
— mark scannell (@Justice4MJfans) March 6, 2019