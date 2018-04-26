The Central American migrant caravan that has been heading for the US/Mexico border has reached its destination and they now demand asylum from America.

Following several allegations about his conduct, President Trump’s pick for Veterans Affairs secretary, Dr. Ronny Jackson, has withdrawn his nomination.

In world news, a top Iranian general told Trump that the country will sink US Navy ships if America withdraws from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposes sanctions.


Comments