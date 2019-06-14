Watch Live: More Glyphosate Found in Common Foods

Over 80 chemicals are allowed in Americans’ food while other countries ban them! Watch and share this Friday edition of the David Knight Show.

Don’t miss:

How Glyphosate Strips The Body Of Nutrition



Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, breaks down how the toxic “pesticide” Roundup is polluting the waters, the soil, and the bodies of animals around the world due to the deadly glyphosate ingredient.

More:

Learn How Vaccines Use Fluoride And Glyphosate To Kill You



Alex Jones breaks down how vaccines are used to trigger deadly amounts of fluoride and glyphosate already present inside your body, from tap water and agricultural produce, to weaken the blood brain barrier’s blockade of these killer chemicals.