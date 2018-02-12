Israel claims the air raids on Iranian targets are within their rules of engagement. Whatever the coming days bring, analysts believe the Syrian war is entering a new phase. In the meantime, MSM overplays their bias during the Winter Olympics by fawning over Kim Jong Un’s sister. Also, Trump impersonator and character actor John Di Domenico joins the broadcast. Stay ahead of the curve by starting your week in the know.

