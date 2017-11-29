NBC terminates Today Show host Matt Lauer in yet another devastating blow to the mainstream media. And World War III looms as North Korea fires off yet another ICBM. On today’s show we speak with WND editor-in-chief Joseph Farah about his new initiative to thank Trump. And Laura Loomer discusses an upcoming Hillary Clinton book-signing event.

NBC’s Matt Lauer has been fired over sexual harassment allegations, making him the latest establishment puppet to be brought down. Also, General Mattis says North Korea’s latest missile test proves they could strike nearly “anywhere in the world.”