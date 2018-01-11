Twitter engineers are caught on film admitting they deliberately censor conservative opinions and routinely shadow ban content. And an NSA surveillance bill heads to Senate, after Trump tweets he will “fix the unmasking process.” On today’s show, Film director Mike Norris discusses his latest film Crossroads of Hunter Wilde. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe also joins the show to break down his organization’s recent Twitter exposé, showing how engineers spy on the President’s messages and block opposing views. And Sheriff Joe Arpaio talks about his popular Senate run in Arizona.

Establishment media is still running with the Russian collusion narrative despite the Mueller investigation’s failure to come up with any credible evidence so far. Project Veritas released their second undercover video exposing Twitter’s anti-Trump bias and big brother censorship tactics.