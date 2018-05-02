Special counsel Robert Mueller threatened to subpoena President Trump over the ongoing Russian collusion investigation that Trump has repeatedly called a “witch-hunt.”

There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap). What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2018

In world news, South Korean media reports that three American prisoners detained by North Korea will be released when Trump meets Kim Jong-un.

Also, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a system the company has already implemented that ranks news organizations in order to filter content for users.