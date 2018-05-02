Special counsel Robert Mueller threatened to subpoena President Trump over the ongoing Russian collusion investigation that Trump has repeatedly called a “witch-hunt.”

In world news, South Korean media reports that three American prisoners detained by North Korea will be released when Trump meets Kim Jong-un.

Also, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a system the company has already implemented that ranks news organizations in order to filter content for users.


Related Articles

Boy Scouts to Remove Word 'Boy' from Name

Boy Scouts to Remove Word ‘Boy’ from Name

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Slams Mueller "Hoax" As Setup & Trap"

Trump Slams Mueller “Hoax” As Setup & Trap”

U.S. News
Comments

65% of Public School 8th Graders Not Proficient in Reading; 67% Not Proficient in Math

U.S. News
Comments

Students from 300 Schools Pledge to Walk Out of Class in ‘Stand for the Second’ Event

U.S. News
Comments

Facebook Is Now Ranking News Organizations Based on ‘Trustworthiness’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments