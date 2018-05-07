A federal judge has denied special counsel Robert Mueller’s request to delay the first hearing of a criminal case against multiple Russian companies and citizens who are being accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

In world news, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz says Israel will “eliminate” Bashar Assad if Syria continues to allow Iran to operate in their country.

Also, Sen. John McCain has told his family that when he dies he does not want President Trump to attend his funeral and asked that Vice President Pence attend instead.


Comments