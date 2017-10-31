A suspected terror attack Tuesday left eight people dead, and at least 15 people injured in lower Manhattan, according to reports.
On Monday, Special counsel Robert Mueller revealed charges against former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Richard Gates. Rand Paul is fighting back against forever wars and the surveillance state in Washington. Also, the IRS has still not been held responsible for targeting conservative groups.
Watch Live: Trick Or Treat! Scary Scandals And Probes https://t.co/OQtch0Lewb https://t.co/tieG5dRzyi
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) October 31, 2017